Protecting is the number one task, and then we will continue, the Russians will get some surprises - Zelensky

In an interview with the conservative American Fox News channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that defending Ukraine from the Russian army is a big task and a big challenge. The Ukrainian president confirmed that he had spoken with US congressmen and the US president about long-range weapons and stressed that Ukraine would continue its successful history in the Black Sea, and that the Russians would get some surprises, UNN reports.



Details

We are talking about a counter-offensive, of course it is very important (...) but defending Ukraine from the large Russian army is a big task and a big challenge - he said in the interview.

Zelensky reaffirmed the need for defensive actions, but noted the continuation of the Armed Forces' actions in southern Ukraine

To continue our successful history on the Black Sea, and we will do so. I will not go into details now, but they will get a few surprises. ," Zelensky said in an interview.

The President reminded that two years of full-scale war had passed, but now it was a "new page" and everyone now understood what was happening.

Noting the importance of additional Patriot systems that will protect millions of people, the importance of additional air defense systems that will allow to shoot down Russian aircraft, and electronic systems, Zelensky said that Ukraine has started building a large number of drones, but UAVs are not enough, in particular, Ukraine needs long-range weapons, Zelensky said.

We talked about it yesterday with the congressman, I talked about it with President Biden. - confirmed the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that missile systems that operate 300 kilometers away would help Ukraine greatly because Russia is waging an unjust war, while Ukrainian soldiers are countering with weapons ranging only tens of kilometers.

Recall

In an interview with FoxNews , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered the question about the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy and other senior commanders, pointing to a reboot

According to President Zelenskiy in an interview with Fox News, the Russian army has suffered losses that are five times higher than those of the Ukrainian army.