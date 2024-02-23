Protecting is the number one task, and then we will continue, the Russians will get some surprises - Zelensky

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39386 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 152285 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91301 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 324472 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267559 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237708 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253082 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159201 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372473 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 152380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 324599 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267636 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26816 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35910 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33813 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93434 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 100143 views
Protecting is the number one task, and then we will continue, the Russians will get some surprises - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22127 views

Protecting Ukraine from a large Russian army is a top priority, but continuing successful operations in the south and spoiling surprises for the Russians is also important, Zelenskiy said.

Protecting is the number one task, and then we will continue, the Russians will get some surprises - Zelensky

In an interview with the conservative American Fox News channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that defending Ukraine from the Russian army is a big task and a big challenge. The Ukrainian president confirmed that he had spoken with US congressmen and the US president about long-range weapons and stressed that Ukraine would continue its successful history in the Black Sea, and that the Russians would get some surprises, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about a counter-offensive, of course it is very important (...) but defending Ukraine from the large Russian army is a big task and a big challenge

- he said in the interview.

Zelensky reaffirmed the need for defensive actions,  but noted the continuation of the Armed Forces' actions in southern Ukraine

To continue our successful history on the Black Sea, and we will do so. I will not go into details now, but they will get a few surprises.

 ," Zelensky said in an interview.

The President reminded that two years of full-scale war had passed, but now it was a "new page" and everyone now understood what was happening.

Noting the importance of additional Patriot systems that will protect millions of people, the importance of additional air defense systems that will allow to shoot down Russian aircraft, and electronic systems, Zelensky said that Ukraine has started building a large number of drones, but UAVs are not enough, in particular, Ukraine needs long-range weapons, Zelensky said.

We talked about it yesterday with the congressman, I talked about it with President Biden.

- confirmed the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that missile systems that operate 300 kilometers away would help Ukraine greatly because Russia is waging an unjust war, while Ukrainian soldiers are countering with weapons ranging only tens of kilometers.

In an interview with FoxNews , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered the question about the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy and other senior commanders, pointing to a reboot

According to President Zelenskiy in an interview with Fox News, the Russian army has suffered losses that are five times higher than those of the Ukrainian army.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Fox News
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Black Sea
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
