President of the European Commission and Prime Minister of Belgium to visit Kyiv on the anniversary of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108206 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Creus will visit Kyiv on Saturday to demonstrate the EU's continued support for Ukraine on the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

President of the European Commission and Prime Minister of Belgium to visit Kyiv on the anniversary of the war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo are set to visit Kyiv on Saturday, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With this trip, they want to demonstrate their continued support for Ukraine. Politiko writes , UNN reports.

Details

A spokesman for the European Commission told reporters that with this visit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to express support for our country, which is entering the third year of the war with Russia." It is noted that Ursula will be accompanied by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency.

It is noted that Von der Leyen intends to emphasize the EU's continued support, as earlier this month the bloc agreed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in aid and is working to use the proceeds of confiscated Russian assets to finance Ukraine's reconstruction. The EU has also agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, adding about 200 names to the list of people banned from entering the EU.

However, the publication noted that the governments of the 27 EU countries have not yet concluded an agreement to replenish the Union's defense fund and have not agreed on joint purchases of weapons for Ukraine.

According to Politiko, the G7 leaders are set to meet online on Saturday to agree on a joint statement on their continued support for Ukraine.

Media: Zelensky will soon arrive in Armenia23.02.24, 21:45 • 45552 views

Recall

Earlier , UNN reportedthat the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be on an official visit to Poland today, February 23. She is accompanied by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo. It is expected that during the meetings they will discuss the farmers' protests and Ukraine in particular. They also intend to visit Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission announced the unblocking of up to 137 billion euros for Poland and additional support for farmers23.02.24, 17:32 • 24486 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

AnnouncementsWarPolitics
European Commission
G7
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
