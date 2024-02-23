The President of the European Commission announced the unblocking of up to 137 billion euros for Poland and additional support for farmers
Next week, the European Commission will allocate up to 137 billion euros from frozen EU funds to Poland, its President Ursula von der Leyen said.
In the near future, a decision will be made to allocate 137 billion euros from EU funds to Poland. These are the funds that were frozen due to the previous Polish government's policy on the rule of law. This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.
Details
Next week, the European Commission will present a decision to allocate up to 137 billion euros from EU funds to Poland
She also said that about 1.4 billion euros will go to support Polish farmers.
"Europe supports Polish farmers. More will be allocated," she emphasized.
In addition, Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the increase in Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea, which will relieve the land border with Poland.
