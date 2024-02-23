The President of the European Commission announced the unblocking of up to 137 billion euros for Poland and additional support for farmers

In the near future, a decision will be made to allocate 137 billion euros from EU funds to Poland. These are the funds that were frozen due to the previous Polish government's policy on the rule of law. This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

Details

Next week, the European Commission will present a decision to allocate up to 137 billion euros from EU funds to Poland - Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the social network X.

She also said that about 1.4 billion euros will go to support Polish farmers.

"Europe supports Polish farmers. More will be allocated," she emphasized.

In addition, Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the increase in Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea, which will relieve the land border with Poland.

Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine