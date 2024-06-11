Preparing a missile strike on motor Sichi: FSB agents detained

The security service thwarted an attempt by the FSB to obtain up-to-date geolocations of relocated factories of the military-industrial complex in Zaporozhye. According to Counterintelligence, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of the workshops of PJSC Motor Sich and another machine-building plant that produce components for Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

First of all, the aggressor needed locations of design bureaus and production facilities that were relocated after a full-scale invasion and where aircraft engines for combat helicopters and UAVs are manufactured, - the message says.

Details

To get intelligence, the Russian special service attracted its agent – a machine mechanic at one of the industrial facilities of Motor Sich. On the instructions of the invaders, their "mole" went around the territory of the enterprise and recorded the location of production halls and warehouses with finished products. Then the attacker made marks of the" necessary " locations on Google Maps for their further transfer to the FSB.

He was preparing to send a corresponding "report" to the aggressor through his brother, an unemployed local resident who was in direct contact with a career employee of the Russian special service. In case of receiving intelligence information, the invaders planned to carry out targeted missile strikes on the defense facilities of Zaporozhye.

However, SBU counterintelligence officers exposed both traitors and detained them red-handed when the defendants were preparing a communication session to transmit intelligence to the FSB. The Security Service also carried out comprehensive measures to secure the capacity of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, both defendants came to the attention of the Russian special service because of their father, an ideological rashist who lives in the temporarily occupied part of the region. After remote recruitment, the agents were brought into direct contact with a representative of the FSB. Anonymous chats in the popular messenger were used for communication.

Now SBU investigators have informed both detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The attackers are in custody. They face life in prison.

The security service of Ukraine detained a 19-year-old resident of Odessa for spying on military and medical facilities in the Odessa and Zhytomyr regions for the Russian Federal Security Service, providing information for possible missile strikes.