Preparing a missile strike on motor Sichi: FSB agents detained

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU thwarted an attempt by the FSB to obtain information about the location of relocated military-industrial facilities in Zaporizhia, where aviation components for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are produced.

The security service thwarted an attempt by the FSB to obtain up-to-date geolocations of relocated factories of the military-industrial complex in Zaporozhye. According to Counterintelligence, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of the workshops of PJSC Motor Sich and another machine-building plant that produce components for Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

First of all, the aggressor needed locations of design bureaus and production facilities that were relocated after a full-scale invasion and where aircraft engines for combat helicopters and UAVs are manufactured,

- the message says.

Details

To get intelligence, the Russian special service attracted its agent – a machine mechanic at one of the industrial facilities of Motor Sich. On the instructions of the invaders, their "mole" went around the territory of the enterprise and recorded the location of production halls and warehouses with finished products. Then the attacker made marks of the" necessary " locations on Google Maps for their further transfer to the FSB.

He was preparing to send a corresponding "report" to the aggressor through his brother, an unemployed local resident who was in direct contact with a career employee of the Russian special service. In case of receiving intelligence information, the invaders planned to carry out targeted missile strikes on the defense facilities of Zaporozhye.

However, SBU counterintelligence officers exposed both traitors and detained them red-handed when the defendants were preparing a communication session to transmit intelligence to the FSB. The Security Service also carried out comprehensive measures to secure the capacity of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Image

According to the investigation, both defendants came to the attention of the Russian special service because of their father, an ideological rashist who lives in the temporarily occupied part of the region. After remote recruitment, the agents were brought into direct contact with a representative of the FSB. Anonymous chats in the popular messenger were used for communication.

Now SBU investigators have informed both detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The attackers are in custody. They face life in prison.

Recall

The security service of Ukraine detained a 19-year-old resident of Odessa for spying on military and medical facilities in the Odessa and Zhytomyr regions for the Russian Federal Security Service, providing information for possible missile strikes.

