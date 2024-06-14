Power supply disrupted in Rostov region after drone attack

Power supply in the Morozovsky district of Rostov region has been disrupted due to a massive drone attack, Governor Vasily Golubev said. Earlier, he reported that air defense forces repelled a massive drone attack in Rostov region, with no casualties, UNN reports .

Details

As a result of the UAV attack, power supply was disrupted in Morozivsky district. Several settlements are in the blackout zone. Measures are being taken to switch consumers to backup power supply Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

