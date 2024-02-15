Power engineers restore electricity to more than 42 thousand consumers, restoration of grids and equipment continues - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Power engineers restore electricity to more than 42 thousand consumers, restoration of grids and equipment continues - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to over 42,000 consumers, while repairs to damaged networks and equipment continue in many regions of Ukraine affected by rocket attacks.

Power engineers have restored electricity to more than 42 thousand consumers; the restoration of networks and equipment damaged by shelling continues. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

Details

In Dnipropetrovska oblast, 682 consumers were disconnected from power supply as a result of hostile shelling, all of them have been supplied with electricity. 49 customers in Nikopol are still without power as power engineers do not have safe access to the facility.

In Donetsk region, 56 settlements (37.5 thousand customers) were cut off from electricity due to hostilities. Repair crews have reconnected 36.8 thousand customers in 50 settlements. 86 settlements (over 48 thousand consumers) remain without electricity.

Due to damage to gas networks caused by the hostilities, 21 consumers were disconnected from gas supply. Gas supply was restored to 26 consumers.

In Transcarpathian region, 24 consumers remain without electricity due to flooding. The shelling in Lviv region destroyed electrical equipment. Some consumers are disconnected. Restoration works are underway.

In Zaporizhzhya region, 969 consumers in 6 settlements were cut off from power for technological reasons. The power company reconnected 2735 consumers who were cut off due to the hostilities.

In Kherson , 3.5 thousand metering points remain disconnected after enemy shelling. Across the region, 25.8 thousand customers in 45 settlements are without electricity. In Odesa region, 392 consumers are disconnected due to technological disruptions.

In Sumy region, 11 settlements (980 consumers) are without power for technological reasons. Due to the hostilities, 2876 customers in 57 settlements remain without electricity. Due to hostile shelling in Chernihiv region , 16 settlements are without power supply, a total of 932 consumers.

In Kharkiv region, power companies supplied electricity to 201 consumers in the areas where there were hostilities yesterday. The enemy shelling caused new damage to the power grids. In particular, about 300 consumers lost power due to a rocket attack on Chuhuiv. As of this morning, 15.8 thousand metering points in the region are without power.

As a result of damage to gas networks in Kharkiv region, gas supply to 52 consumers was cut off.

To recap

A transformer substation in Lviv was damaged as a result of Russian shelling, which cut off power to the infrastructure facility. However, the Energy Ministry emphasizes that the situation in the power system is under control.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
dniproDnipro
chuhuivChuhuiv
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising