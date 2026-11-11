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Portugal cancelled more than 200 flights and closed schools and businesses due to Storm "Charles"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

In Portugal, schools and businesses were closed and more than 200 flights were cancelled due to heavy rain and strong winds. A total of 538 incidents were recorded.

Portugal cancelled more than 200 flights and closed schools and businesses due to Storm "Charles"

Airlines canceled more than 200 flights in Portugal, while schools, hundreds of supermarkets and businesses closed on Wednesday due to Storm "Charles," which hit the country, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Although the storm proved less powerful than initially expected, the government, which had previously been criticized for its slow response to a series of storms in January and February, took preventive measures. All emergency services and army units were placed on alert, classes at educational institutions were canceled, the operations of nonessential government offices were suspended, and people were urged to remain at home.

Portugal's IPMA meteorological service reported that the center of the storm split into two parts over the Atlantic Ocean, weakening before making landfall in the southern region of the Algarve. By the end of the day, the bad weather was expected to affect most of southern Portugal and the Lisbon region.

Mário Silvestre, commander of the Civil Protection Authority, said that the authorities were maintaining a high level of readiness because of the threat of flash floods, strong winds and rough seas. Since midnight, 538 incidents have been recorded.

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Earlier, Storm "Charles" passed through the Madeira archipelago, causing localized flooding and bringing down trees. Rescuers pulled out a man who had been swept away by floodwaters when his garage on the island of Madeira flooded. No deaths were reported.

Since Sunday, Portugal and neighboring Spain have been suffering from heavy rains brought by Storm "Bruna." Flooding was recorded in several areas, including Lisbon's road tunnels, most of which remained largely closed on Wednesday.

The new storm was expected to reach southwestern Spain on Wednesday afternoon. Spain's AEMET meteorological service warned of "serious or very serious" consequences from heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas, which could worsen the situation after Storm "Bruna."

In central Spain, authorities continued evacuating more than 3,000 residents of the town of Piedralaves. People were evacuated from their homes on Tuesday because of the threat of the local dam overflowing. Authorities also warned that precipitation was expected to intensify from midday.

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