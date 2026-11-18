Poland has submitted an application to join the DCA (Dual Capable Aircraft) program, which opens up the possibility of the country participating in the Nuclear Sharing mechanism. It provides for NATO allies' use of American tactical nuclear weapons during wartime. Gazeta Wyborcza reports this, citing sources in the Alliance, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Polish F-35 fighter pilots are planned to be trained in handling American nuclear bombs. At the same time, the warheads themselves will not be stored on Polish territory.

The United States is analyzing Poland's application, and negotiations on this issue are moving forward - the publication quotes its source in NATO.

One of Warsaw's key arguments in the negotiations is the availability of F-35A fighter jets. This is the only type of combat aircraft in the Polish Air Force certified to carry American B-61 nuclear bombs.

According to Gazeta Wyborcza, the issue of Poland's participation in Nuclear Sharing is regularly raised during Polish-American security talks. It is also gaining particular importance amid discussions about strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

Why nuclear weapons will not be stationed in Poland

Even if the negotiations conclude successfully, American nuclear warheads will not be stored on Polish territory. This option is being considered in view of restrictions related to the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Some European allies draw attention to provisions of the document that prohibit transferring nuclear weapons to states that do not possess them.

At present, American tactical nuclear weapons storage facilities under Nuclear Sharing are located in five NATO countries: Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and Turkey.

Thus, the option being discussed regarding Poland involves training pilots to use nuclear weapons without physically stationing nuclear warheads on the country's territory.

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