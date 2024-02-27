Polish farmers' protests: in Warsaw, protesters assemble Abrams from hay bales

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38998 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150486 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90387 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322274 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266041 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253012 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159137 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372463 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78201 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150486 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322274 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228666 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266041 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26486 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34681 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33531 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92254 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98973 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish farmers' protests: in Warsaw, protesters assemble Abrams from hay bales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27382 views

Farmers in Warsaw protested against food imports from Ukraine by assembling a tank from hay bales with the slogan "AgroAbrams".

Polish farmers' protests: in Warsaw, protesters assemble Abrams from hay bales

In the Polish capital, thousands of farmers demonstrated against food imports from Ukraine. The protesters lit bonfires, launched rockets, and brought an installation in the form of a tank made of hay bales, which was equipped with a poster "AgroAbrams". This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

A rally of Polish farmers began in the center of Warsaw at 11 a.m. on February 27: thousands of people supported the disagreement with food imports from Ukraine.

It is noted that at the beginning of the march, the protesters moved in a different direction than the previously announced one, pushed the police, and lit flares. The participants carried flags and banners.

A separate "highlight of the program" of the demonstrators is a straw tank with the slogan "AgroAbrams"  

Other inscriptions included slogans such as "the wall is behind the farmer" and others.

Polish airspace may have been invaded by a Russian missile - Chief of the General Staff29.12.23, 16:15 • 24141 view

After 13:00, the head of the Sejm's Chancellery, Jacek Cichocki, came out to the protesters. He was followed by representatives of the farmers to the parliament building.

Other demonstrators approached the building of the Prime Minister's Office.

Today, no one wants to lead to the collapse of Polish food security

- Shimon Holovnya confirmed before the meeting with the farmers' representative.

The official, however, noted that the barriers erected in front of the Sejm are not against the protesters.

Recall

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving about 2,100 trucks in line waiting to cross the border.

The Czech Republic and Poland are not considering sending troops to Ukraine, according to statements by their prime ministers after a meeting in Pariswhere the possibility remained open but not agreed upon by European countries.

Today, February 27, , the European Parliament voted to allocate a new 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Warsaw
Paris
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87