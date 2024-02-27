Polish farmers' protests: in Warsaw, protesters assemble Abrams from hay bales

In the Polish capital, thousands of farmers demonstrated against food imports from Ukraine. The protesters lit bonfires, launched rockets, and brought an installation in the form of a tank made of hay bales, which was equipped with a poster "AgroAbrams". This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

A rally of Polish farmers began in the center of Warsaw at 11 a.m. on February 27: thousands of people supported the disagreement with food imports from Ukraine.

It is noted that at the beginning of the march, the protesters moved in a different direction than the previously announced one, pushed the police, and lit flares. The participants carried flags and banners.

A separate "highlight of the program" of the demonstrators is a straw tank with the slogan "AgroAbrams"

Other inscriptions included slogans such as "the wall is behind the farmer" and others.

Polish airspace may have been invaded by a Russian missile - Chief of the General Staff

After 13:00, the head of the Sejm's Chancellery, Jacek Cichocki, came out to the protesters. He was followed by representatives of the farmers to the parliament building.

Other demonstrators approached the building of the Prime Minister's Office.

Today, no one wants to lead to the collapse of Polish food security - Shimon Holovnya confirmed before the meeting with the farmers' representative.

The official, however, noted that the barriers erected in front of the Sejm are not against the protesters.

Recall

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving about 2,100 trucks in line waiting to cross the border.

The Czech Republic and Poland are not considering sending troops to Ukraine, according to statements by their prime ministers after a meeting in Pariswhere the possibility remained open but not agreed upon by European countries.

Today, February 27, , the European Parliament voted to allocate a new 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.