Police officer shot dead in Sloviansk during document check - police

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a man shot a police officer during a document check, the National Police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the police officer's murder in Sloviansk. The incident occurred today around 11:30. During a document check of a suspicious man, he opened fire on a police patrol. Police Captain Oleh Zakharenko, senior district police officer of police department No. 4 of the Kramatorsk district police department, died on the spot from gunshot wounds. - reported the police.

According to the police, "the attacker fled."

"Measures are underway to detain him," the police said.

All relevant services are working at the scene, as indicated.

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