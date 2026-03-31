The claims about allegedly providing Polish airspace for operations against Russia are completely false and have no basis. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

As noted by the Polish armed forces, temporary air traffic restrictions were introduced not in March 2026, but in September 2025 - after mass violations of Polish airspace by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

These decisions are purely preventive and serve to protect the life and health of citizens, as well as the security of state infrastructure. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces acts responsibly, in close cooperation with state and allied institutions. Hints at other purposes of this activity are unfounded and mislead the public - the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that NATO is considering a large-scale reform of air defense in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This reform involves a shift from air patrolling to protection against invasions, missiles, and drones.