Poland plans to start building fortifications on the borders with Russia and Belarus this year

In the next few months, Poland aims to start building the first elements of defense fortifications on its borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield project. This was stated by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, Reuters reports , UNN.

Details

According to Tomczyk, the plans to build defensive structures on the border were prompted by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2012.

Poland plans to strengthen its northern and eastern borders by creating defensive lines with surveillance, reconnaissance, and drone defense systems, spending about 10 billion zlotys ($2.6 billion) by the end of 2028.

Over the next three weeks, we will be able to conduct the first tests of the Eastern Shield elements on Polish military training grounds, and this year we will start building the first elements... on the northern and eastern borders - said the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland.

According to him, the project will be developed in cooperation with Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as with British and American forces.

Recall

In eastern Latvia, construction has begun on the first line of fortifications on NATO's border with Russia and Belarus. The Baltic Defense Line project envisages the creation of anti-tank ditches, fences and bunkers to strengthen border defense.