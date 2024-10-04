ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 43537 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163163 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135781 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141909 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138463 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112008 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171228 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104715 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Poland plans to start building fortifications on the borders with Russia and Belarus this year

Poland plans to start building fortifications on the borders with Russia and Belarus this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16951 views

Poland intends to start building defense fortifications on its borders with Russia and Belarus. The Eastern Shield project envisages the creation of surveillance and drone defense systems by 2028.

 In the next few months, Poland aims to start building the first elements of defense fortifications on its borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield project. This was stated by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, Reuters reports , UNN.

Details

According to Tomczyk, the plans to build defensive structures on the border were prompted by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2012.

Poland plans to strengthen its northern and eastern borders by creating defensive lines with surveillance, reconnaissance, and drone defense systems, spending about 10 billion zlotys ($2.6 billion) by the end of 2028.

Over the next three weeks, we will be able to conduct the first tests of the Eastern Shield elements on Polish military training grounds, and this year we will start building the first elements... on the northern and eastern borders

- said the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland.

According to him, the project will be developed in cooperation with Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as with British and American forces.

Recall

In eastern Latvia, construction has begun on the first line of fortifications on NATO's border with Russia and Belarus. The Baltic Defense Line project envisages the creation of anti-tank ditches, fences and bunkers to strengthen border defense.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
reutersReuters
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
lithuaniaLithuania
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

