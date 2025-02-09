Pokrovsk remains the hottest destination - Khortytsia

Pokrovsk remains the epicenter of hostilities, where up to 54 clashes took place over the past day.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia unit Viktor Trigubov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Pokrovsk remains the hottest area, with up to 54 clashes over the past day... For the Russians, this remains the most pressing issue. But the Russians have not made much progress there over the past month, and the losses are very high - seven thousand irrecoverable losses alone - Tregubov noted.

Reminder

The enemy attacked with 151 ShahedA-type strike aircraft and simulator drones from a number of directions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.