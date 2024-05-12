Pletenchuk: No signs of Russian offensive groups forming in the south - Pletenchuk

In the south of Ukraine, there are no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups, as well as no drastic changes in the state and position of the enemy. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked whether the situation in the north, where Russian Federation has increased its activity, is affecting the south, Pletenchuk replied: "In Ukraine, the situation remains unchanged in the global context. We don't see any signs of the formation of offensive groups, nor do we see any drastic changes in the enemy's state and position, or the nature of their actions.

According to him, the situation in the Black Sea remains stable as well.

"There are no ships, let alone cruise missile carriers, at sea, they are in their basing points," Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on May 12 that the Ukrainian military had stopped attempts by the Russian army to break through the defense at the front. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Kharkiv region in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing their best to hold the line.