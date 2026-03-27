PlayStation 5 console prices to significantly increase from April

Sony has announced a price increase for its PlayStation 5 gaming console starting April 2, citing "ongoing global economic pressures." This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

Given the ongoing global economic pressures, we have decided to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote gaming devices worldwide. We know that price changes affect our community, and after careful evaluation, we have concluded that this is a necessary step so that we can continue to provide innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players around the world. - the company stated.

The updated recommended retail prices for PS5 consoles will take effect on April 2.

Console prices in the USA:

PS5 – 649.99 dollars;

PS5 Digital Edition – 599.99 dollars;

PS5 Pro – 899.99 dollars.

Console prices in the UK:

PS5 – 746.2 dollars;

PS5 Digital Edition – 680.76 dollars;

PS5 Pro – 1034 dollars.

Console prices in Europe:

PS5 – 741.6 dollars;

PS5 Digital Edition – 684.5 dollars;

PS5 Pro – 1026 dollars.

Console prices in Japan:

PS5 – 532.6 dollars;

PS5 Digital Edition – 489 dollars;

PS5 Pro – 750 dollars.

It should be noted that PlayStation 5 console prices in Ukraine range from 22,000 hryvnias to 40,000 hryvnias.

Recall

Sony announced its financial forecast for the next year, expecting US tariffs to affect it by 100 billion yen (about 680 million dollars). To offset this, the company states that it is considering options, including relocating production to the US and raising prices for consumers.