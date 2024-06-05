ukenru
Planes and cars: VAKS nationalized the property of Balytsky's collaborator for more than UAH 120 million

Planes and cars: VAKS nationalized the property of Balytsky's collaborator for more than UAH 120 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim of the Ministry of justice to recover assets worth more than UAH 120 million from collaborator Yevhen Balytsky, including planes, apartments, cars and companies in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhia region.

Based on the materials of the Security Service, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of collaborator Yevhen Balytsky to the income of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU. 

Details 

Law enforcement officers emphasize that the property that the defendant owns through his family – his wife, son and father-has also been nationalized . among the seized assets is a Kiev – based aircraft repair and maintenance company.

The rest of the nationalized property is located in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporozhye region.

We are talking about 5 light aircraft, 3 apartments, a private house, 2 land plots and 4 premium cars, in particular Lexus and BMW. in addition, 100% of the authorized capital of six enterprises in the temporarily occupied Melitopol was nationalized. Among them is a local TV and radio company that works for the aggressor

- summed up in the SBU. 

It is noted that the total value of the nationalized property is more than UAH 120 million.

Gauleiter's nationalized property, which is under Temporary Occupation, will be seized in favor of Ukraine as part of future reparations

- summed up law enforcement officers. 

Gauleiter's nationalized property, which is under Temporary Occupation, will be seized in favor of Ukraine as part of future reparations.

Addition

According to the materials of the SBU, at the end of June 2023, Balitsky received 15 years in absentia in prison with confiscation of property.

Then the court found him guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

  • Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 111-1 (participation in organizing and holding illegal referendums in the temporarily occupied territory, committed by prior agreement of a group of persons);
  • Part 2 of Article 110 (intentional actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, by prior agreement of a group of persons).

According to the investigation, the ex-MP from the banned "OPPJ" Balitsky was one of the first to publicly support the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.Subsequently, the collaborator was appointed head of the occupation administration of the aggressor country in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporozhye region.

Recall

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court recovered Securities and funds totaling more than UAH 1.8 billion from Sia Royal Pay Europe, which is associated with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet and is represented in Ukraine by your betting company

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

