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Pfizer plans to lay off hundreds of workers at a plant in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Pfizer plans to cut 330 of the 550 workers at its plant in Sicily. The next talks with the Italian government will take place on November 10.

Pfizer plans to lay off hundreds of workers at a plant in Italy
Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

On Wednesday, trade unions announced that Pfizer would cut around 330 jobs at its plant in Sicily, Italy, thus becoming the latest international pharmaceutical company to scale back its operations in the country, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Talks between Pfizer and Italy's Ministry of Industry, held in Rome late on Tuesday evening, yielded no results, according to a joint statement by the CGIL, CISL and UIL trade unions.

According to the trade unions, 550 people currently work at Pfizer's plant in Sicily.

Florida files lawsuit against Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine - Reuters01.10.26, 20:56 • 12359 views

Italy's Ministry of Industry said that the issues raised during the meeting would serve as a starting point for strengthening dialogue, adding that Industry Minister Adolfo Urso would visit the plant on October 23.

The next round of talks between Pfizer and the ministry is scheduled for November 10, the ministry said.

In addition

Earlier this week, home appliance manufacturer Electrolux presented an adjusted plan to restructure its operations in Italy, under which around 1,250 jobs are expected to be cut.

Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson also said on Monday that, following talks with the ministry, it had abandoned a plan for the mass dismissal of 131 employees in Genoa in favor of a voluntary restructuring program.

Antonina Tumanova

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