Pentagon sees no changes in russia's strategic nuclear forces - Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98086 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110438 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153125 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174699 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31819 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28493 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35355 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28764 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25671 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225512 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98086 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76167 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113411 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114283 views
Pentagon sees no changes in russia's strategic nuclear forces - Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder

Pentagon sees no changes in russia's strategic nuclear forces - Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder

Kyiv

 • 23844 views

The Pentagon sees no changes in russia's strategic nuclear forces, despite Moscow's "irresponsible rhetoric" about nuclear exercises.

The Pentagon sees no changes in the strategic nuclear forces of the terrorist country. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, US Air Force Major General and Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the Pentagon has not noticed any changes in russia's strategic nuclear forces, despite "irresponsible rhetoric" from moscow.

We have not noticed any changes in the position of their strategic forces. Obviously, we will continue to observe

- Patrick Ryder informed .

Earlier, russia noted that it would conduct military exercises, including the testing of tactical nuclear forces, in response to threats from France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country, these exercises are intended to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

In addition, the russian Foreign Ministry added that the exercises are also intended to cool down "hotheads" in the West, whom moscow has accused of pushing for a direct military clash between the US-led NATO military alliance and russia.

However, Maj. Gen. Ryder noted that the comments from moscow are criticized.

This is an example of the kind of irresponsible rhetoric we have seen from Russia in the past. This is completely inappropriate given the current security situation

- Patrick Ryder noted .

Recall

The russian federation and the United States are the world's largest nuclear powers, with more than 10,600 of the world's 12,100 nuclear warheads. China has the third largest nuclear arsenal, followed by France and the United Kingdom.

russia to conduct tactical nuclear weapons exercises - russian defense ministry

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
reutersReuters
natoNATO
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising