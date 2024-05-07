The Pentagon sees no changes in the strategic nuclear forces of the terrorist country. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Monday, US Air Force Major General and Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the Pentagon has not noticed any changes in russia's strategic nuclear forces, despite "irresponsible rhetoric" from moscow.

We have not noticed any changes in the position of their strategic forces. Obviously, we will continue to observe - Patrick Ryder informed .

Earlier, russia noted that it would conduct military exercises, including the testing of tactical nuclear forces, in response to threats from France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country, these exercises are intended to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

In addition, the russian Foreign Ministry added that the exercises are also intended to cool down "hotheads" in the West, whom moscow has accused of pushing for a direct military clash between the US-led NATO military alliance and russia.

However, Maj. Gen. Ryder noted that the comments from moscow are criticized.

This is an example of the kind of irresponsible rhetoric we have seen from Russia in the past. This is completely inappropriate given the current security situation - Patrick Ryder noted .

The russian federation and the United States are the world's largest nuclear powers, with more than 10,600 of the world's 12,100 nuclear warheads. China has the third largest nuclear arsenal, followed by France and the United Kingdom.

