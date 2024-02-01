Payment card for asylum seekers in Germany will prevent leakage of financial aid abroad

The federal states of Germany have decided on the standards for the introduction of a planned payment card for refugees. Starting this year, immigrants will receive part of their assistance in the form of a credit to a payment card. The use of such payment cards is intended to prevent asylum seekers from transferring money received from state support in Germany to their country of origin.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

Part of the state benefits for asylum seekers in Germany will in future be provided as a credit to a payment card and will no longer be paid in cash. 14 of the 16 federal states have agreed on common standards for the procurement process, which should be completed by summer 2024. Beneficiaries will also not be provided with their own account. Among other things, this is done to prevent the leakage of cash payments abroad.

In the future, those eligible for benefits should receive part of their benefits in the form of a credit to a card instead of a cash payment - said Hesse Prime Minister Boris Rhein at the German Prime Ministers' Conference.

Each federal state, according to the official, will decide for itself how much cash and other additional functions to provide.

Also, a representative of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany reported that Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are going their own way in the procurement process for the implementation of the payment card.

