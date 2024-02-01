ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Payment card for asylum seekers in Germany will prevent leakage of financial aid abroad

Payment card for asylum seekers in Germany will prevent leakage of financial aid abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28560 views

The German states have agreed to provide part of the assistance to asylum seekers through payment cards to prevent money transfers abroad.

The federal states of Germany have decided on the standards for the introduction of a planned payment card for refugees. Starting this year, immigrants will receive part of their assistance in the form of a credit to a payment card. The use of such payment cards is intended to prevent asylum seekers from transferring money received from state support in Germany to their country of origin.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

Part of the state benefits for asylum seekers in Germany will in future be provided as a credit to a payment card and will no longer be paid in cash. 14 of the 16 federal states have agreed on common standards for the procurement process, which should be completed by summer 2024. Beneficiaries will also not be provided with their own account. Among other things, this is done to prevent the leakage of cash payments abroad.

In the future, those eligible for benefits should receive part of their benefits in the form of a credit to a card instead of a cash payment 

- said Hesse Prime Minister Boris Rhein at the German Prime Ministers' Conference.

Each federal state, according to the official, will decide for itself how much cash and other additional functions to provide.

Also, a representative of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany reported that  Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are going their own way in the procurement process for the implementation of the payment card.

Recall

Norway will introduce stricter rules for Ukrainian refugeesto reduce pressure on municipalities, including work requirements and restrictions on financial assistance to those living outside of refugee centers.

Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands are proposed to be returned to relatively safe regions of Ukraine. This proposal was voiced by members of parliament.

Oligarch Deripaska's money for Ukraine's recovery: the first UAH 32 million of sanctioned funds were transferred to the state budget31.01.24, 19:02 • 83067 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
bavariiaBavaria
norwayNorway
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

