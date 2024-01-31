Oligarch Deripaska's money for Ukraine's recovery: the first UAH 32 million of sanctioned funds were transferred to the state budget

The state budget received the first UAH 32 million of the sanctioned Russian oligarch. According to the law enforcement report, it is about Oleg Deripaska's assets seized last year. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

UAH 32 million seized last year at the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office was transferred to the state budget. The funds in question were held on the deposit account of the State Customs Service and belonged to Ukraine's largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide. - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Details

The State Property Fund confirmed that this is the seized money of such collaborators as Voron and Saldo and the finances from the company of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The investigation found that in 2000, the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant was privatized by a holding company owned by a Russian oligarch.

This holding is one of the world's largest aluminum producers. The group of companies that make up the holding continues to meet the needs of the Russian defense industry by supplying its own products for the production of military missile systems and other weapons.

In early 2023, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, UAH 32 million belonging to the company was seized, and in June 2023, the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court came into force, which nationalized the assets, among other things.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has now ensured the actual transfer of these funds to the state budget of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been sanctioned by the US and EU for money laundering in the interests of the president of the aggressor state.

On January 10 last year, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the assets of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska for the state's revenue.

At the same location, law enforcement officers arrested property worth UAH 32 million of Ukraine's largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide.