Pavlyuk: Situation at the front is difficult but controlled, russia is throwing everything it can at the assault

russia is doing everything to "liberate" Ukrainian territory from the military as much as possible, and they want to do it as much as possible before the so-called presidential elections in Russia, so everything possible and impossible is being thrown at the assault. This was announced by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

The situation, as we say, is difficult, but under control. russia is doing everything to free our territory from us as much as possible, to do it as much as possible before the election of their president, so everything possible and impossible is being thrown at the assault. Everything is being done to seize the initiative - Pavlyuk said.

According to him, there are several hotspots where the enemy is concentrating its maximum forces - Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar, Terny towards Lyman.

There are heavy battles there every day, the guys are holding on, the enemy's losses are huge - Pavlyuk said.

Addendum

Pavlyuk said that the military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year.