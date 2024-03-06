$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17898 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 58638 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44255 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214541 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249434 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155254 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371667 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16826 views

Pavlyuk: Situation at the front is difficult but controlled, russia is throwing everything it can at the assault

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43848 views

russia is doing everything it can to seize as much Ukrainian territory as possible before its presidential election, throwing all possible forces at the assault. Heavy fighting is taking place in several hotspots, such as Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar, and the Liman direction.

Pavlyuk: Situation at the front is difficult but controlled, russia is throwing everything it can at the assault

russia is doing everything to "liberate" Ukrainian  territory from the military as much as possible, and they want to do it as much as possible before the so-called presidential elections in Russia, so everything possible and impossible is being thrown at the assault.  This was announced by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine  Oleksandr Pavlyuk  during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN . 

Details

The situation, as we say, is difficult, but under control. russia is doing everything to free our territory from us as much as possible, to do it as much as possible before the election of their president, so everything possible and impossible is being thrown at the assault. Everything is being done to seize the initiative

- Pavlyuk said. 

According to him, there are several hotspots where the enemy is concentrating its maximum forces - Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar, Terny towards Lyman. 

There are heavy battles there every day, the guys are holding on, the enemy's losses are huge

- Pavlyuk said. 

Addendum

Pavlyuk said that the military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ternopil
