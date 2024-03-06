Pavliuk named the conditions under which Ukraine will be able to assemble a "fist" that can turn the tide of war

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk told under what conditions Ukraine will be able to gather a fist that will be able to turn the tide of the war and said that the audit of the Defense Forces is planned to be completed by the end of March, but due to the large amount of work it may be extended. He said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We have certain problems with the adoption of the law on mobilization and the timely supply of resources, so we are auditing all the personnel who were drafted, where they are, whether they were at the front, to make everything as fair as possible, so that all the personnel who came to defend our land from the enemy by mobilization, by their own will, by contract, still passed through the combat areas to give those people who are fighting without a break to rest and regroup. Only then will we be able to form a fist that can turn the tide of this war. - Pavlyuk said.

When asked when the audit is expected to be completed, Pavliuk replied: "The audit, I think in a few months we will... We have an ambitious plan, by the end of March, but there is a huge amount of work, so it may need to be extended

Syrsky conducts an audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been to the front.

Pavlyuk also said that the military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year.