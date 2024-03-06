$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17895 views

01:12 PM • 58627 views

10:10 AM • 44250 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214534 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192559 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177226 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221915 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249434 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155254 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371667 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

09:06 AM • 45727 views

09:23 AM • 37978 views
02:15 PM • 16835 views

01:12 PM • 58627 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214534 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 174031 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192559 views
01:48 PM • 11862 views

10:29 AM • 20777 views

10:08 AM • 21318 views

09:23 AM • 38439 views

09:06 AM • 46170 views
Pavliuk named the conditions under which Ukraine will be able to assemble a "fist" that can turn the tide of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30081 views

Ukraine will be able to form a "fist" capable of turning the tide of the war after the audit of the Armed Forces is completed, which will ensure a fair rotation of personnel who have been at the front and those who have not, and will give them the opportunity to rest and regroup.

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine  Oleksandr Pavliuk  told under what conditions Ukraine will be able to gather a fist that will be able  to turn the tide of the war and said that the audit of the Defense Forces is planned to be completed by the end of March, but due to the large amount of work it may be extended. He said this   during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN

We have certain problems with the adoption of the law on mobilization  and the timely supply of resources, so we are auditing all the personnel who were drafted, where they are, whether they were at the front, to make everything as fair as possible, so that all the personnel who came to defend our land from the enemy by mobilization, by their own will, by contract, still passed through the combat areas to give those people who are fighting without a break to rest and regroup. Only then will we be able to form a fist that can turn the tide of this war. 

- Pavlyuk said. 

When asked when the audit is expected to be completed, Pavliuk replied: "The audit, I think in a few months we will... We have an ambitious plan, by the end of March, but there is a huge amount of work, so it may need to be extended

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 76 attacks on the eastern front3/6/24, 7:29 PM • 29812 views

Addendum 

Syrsky conducts an audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been to the front. 

Pavlyuk also said that the military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
