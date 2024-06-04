Partners may soon expand permission to use Western long-range weapons in Russia - Chernev

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Actual
Partners may soon expand permission to use Western long-range weapons in Russia - Chernev

Partners may soon expand permission to use Western long-range weapons in Russia - Chernev

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the Ukrainian MP, Ukraine's international partners may soon expand permission to use weapons provided by the West against targets on the territory of Russia, depending on the situation on the battlefield.

Ukraine's international partners may soon expand their own permission to use weapons provided by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Yegor Chernev, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the decision of the partners of the direction depends on the situation on the battlefield. However, Chernev is sure that the issue of expanding the permit will disappear in a few months, or even  weeks. 

I am almost sure that (permission to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons - ED.) will be expanded, but let's not be tied to dates. this is more about the realities on Earth and how the Russian Federation behaves in Ukraine. because such permission was largely caused by the attack on the Kharkiv region, which we could not artificially prevent, although we had all the data and could hit Russian troops, but did not have permission. So it's only a matter of time before we get permission to use ATACMS or other long-range weapons-it's a matter of weeks, not even months

- said the MP.

He also said that most of the partners were waiting for the US decision to consent to the use of their own weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia30.05.24, 17:47 • 62174 views

Our partners are not following in the fairway, but together with the United States. You have seen that even Germany, which is always quite careful in its hands, has also given permission to use their weapons against targets in the Russian Federation. And those countries that transfer F - 16 aircraft to us have also joined this goal 

Chernev explained.

Recall

The head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, said that within the framework of the Permission granted by Berlin to strike the Russian Federation Ukraine can shoot down the aircraft of the invaders in Russian airspace with German Patriot systems.   

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
earthEarth
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
berlinBerlin
kharkivKharkiv

