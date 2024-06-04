Partners may soon expand permission to use Western long-range weapons in Russia - Chernev

Ukraine's international partners may soon expand their own permission to use weapons provided by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Yegor Chernev, reports UNN.

According to him, the decision of the partners of the direction depends on the situation on the battlefield. However, Chernev is sure that the issue of expanding the permit will disappear in a few months, or even weeks.

I am almost sure that (permission to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons - ED.) will be expanded, but let's not be tied to dates. this is more about the realities on Earth and how the Russian Federation behaves in Ukraine. because such permission was largely caused by the attack on the Kharkiv region, which we could not artificially prevent, although we had all the data and could hit Russian troops, but did not have permission. So it's only a matter of time before we get permission to use ATACMS or other long-range weapons-it's a matter of weeks, not even months - said the MP.

He also said that most of the partners were waiting for the US decision to consent to the use of their own weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia

Our partners are not following in the fairway, but together with the United States. You have seen that even Germany, which is always quite careful in its hands, has also given permission to use their weapons against targets in the Russian Federation. And those countries that transfer F - 16 aircraft to us have also joined this goal Chernev explained.

The head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, said that within the framework of the Permission granted by Berlin to strike the Russian Federation Ukraine can shoot down the aircraft of the invaders in Russian airspace with German Patriot systems.