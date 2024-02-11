Over the past day, 12 regions of Ukraine were under attack by the Russian army: the occupiers tried to reach 142 infrastructure facilities

According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the enemy used mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, SAMs, tactical aircraft, attacking 138 settlements, UNN reports .

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the territory of 12 regions of Ukraine - the statement reads.

The occupiers attacked 138 settlements and 142 infrastructure facilities, trying to hit them with various types of weapons. The enemy used mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, SAMs, and tactical aircraft.

Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled on the frontline over the last day: Russian Armed Forces again caused casualties among the civilian population

There are civilians killed and wounded, the number of casualties is being clarified, reports Military Media Center.

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops said that no sufficiently powerful Russian formations have been spotted that could launch an offensive on Kharkiv.

A woman is killed and a man is injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the village of Vodiane in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.