Over the day, russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, fired 2,849 times at the territory of Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11317 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87481 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141645 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241325 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163971 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220616 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Over the day, russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, fired 2,849 times at the territory of Ukraine

Over the day, russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, fired 2,849 times at the territory of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31771 views

Over the past day, enemy forces launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, fired 2,849 times at Ukrainian positions and conducted intense combat operations in many areas, without achieving significant territorial gains.

Over the past day, enemy forces launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes. In addition, 2849 attacks were made on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks involving four rockets and 38 air strikes involving 57 UAVs, and used 435 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired 2849 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 7 combat engagements took place. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 occupants' attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The battle is currently ongoing in the area of Vovchansk. Preliminary, enemy losses since the beginning of the day in this area amounted to 68 people. In addition, 3 artillery systems, 12 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment were destroyed; and 2 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 7 vehicles and 1 special equipment were damaged. 

In Kupyanske: 19 combat engagements took place. The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nevske.

In the Limansk sector: 16 combat engagements took place. The enemy was unable to advance in the areas of Terny, Torsky and Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverske sector: the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka 8 times. The situation is tense.

In Kramatorsk: the aggressor attempted to attack the units of the Defense Forces 6 times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. However, our positions were not lost. 

In Pokrovske: terrorists with the support of aviation, using KABs,  made 25 attacks and tried to build up significant fire control efforts almost along the entire contact line. In some areas, the enemy has had partial success. It is known that the aggressor's preliminary losses in this area amounted to more than 220 invaders killed and wounded. In addition, 6 armored combat vehicles, 4 vehicles and 1 ATGM were destroyed; and 1 armored combat vehicle, 1 cannon and 2 mortars were damaged.

In Kurakhove: 9 combat engagements took place. The occupants are trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Vodiane.

In Vremivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attacks of the enemy army in the area of Staromayorske.  One is still ongoing. Ukrainian defenders control the situation.

In Orikhivske: 3 firefights took place. The enemy failed to push our units back from Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsk sector: 10 combat engagements did not bring any significant changes to the situation in this sector. Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation, and no losses of our positions were incurred.

Russians continue to attack near Staromayorske - General Staff28.05.24, 18:01 • 18023 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising