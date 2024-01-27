ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Over 400 thousand euros found on Ukrainian pensioner in Munich

Over 400 thousand euros found on Ukrainian pensioner in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

A 66-year-old Ukrainian pensioner was detained at Munich airport with €455,000 in cash hidden in his luggage. The money was confiscated by authorities investigating possible money laundering.

A Ukrainian pensioner carrying 455,000 euros was detained in Germany, BILD writes with reference to the Main Customs Office of Munich, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, a 66-year-old Ukrainian citizen was randomly stopped at the Munich airport for inspection. Among the clothes in his suitcase, they found thick stacks of 20 and 50 euro bills. In total, the man was carrying 455,000 euros. He was going to fly to Cyprus.

During the inspection, he said he had only 300 euros on him. Then, in the boarding area, another man approached him and handed him a small suitcase. This aroused suspicion among law enforcement officers.

As the Customs Service told BILD, they are currently investigating "whether this is money laundering, who owns the money, and where it came from.

According to the newspaper, the bills are likely to be confiscated in favor of the state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

