In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38473 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89124 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 319184 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236986 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252928 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159046 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372441 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Over 150 thousand explosive devices found and defused in de-occupied Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27506 views

The sappers inspected 210,476.7 hectares of the territory of the de-occupied Kherson region, found and defused more than 150,000 explosive devices.

Over 150 thousand explosive devices found and defused in de-occupied Kherson region

Mine action continues in the government-controlled part of Kherson Oblast, with sappers having surveyed 210,476.7 hectares of territory. Specialists from the municipal emergency service, energy sector and the State Emergency Service are also working to restore buildings damaged by Russian strikes, restore electricity and carry out repair work.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

In the de-occupied Kherson region, sappers surveyed 210,476.7 hectares of territory, of which 182,889.2 hectares are agricultural land. More than 150 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized on these territories 

- the statement reads.

The agency also provided a list of the work performed as of February 25.

It is indicated that 5 teams - 12 workers and 5 units of equipment - were working to restore electricity in Kherson region. Yesterday, power engineers carried out emergency repair work on the lines supplying Vysokopillya, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka and Kherson.

Repair work was also carried out at 10 addresses in residential buildings in Kherson, where 51 windows were covered with OSB sheets.

As for the humanitarian aid: residents of the liberated territories received 1230 food packages, 3950 loaves of bread, 250 hot meals and 19440 liters of drinking water from international NGOs, charities and volunteers; 100 sets of household chemicals were also delivered.  

According to the official report, 21 residents were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of Kherson region, including 2 people with reduced mobility.

Not inferior to Western counterparts: another domestic demining machine presented in Ukraine22.02.24, 11:35 • 57324 views

Recall

Kherson library, damaged as a result of Russian military actions, will receive new equipment for the visually impaired from Germany. 

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 213 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhyaregion, including a missile attack on Malyshivka, killing 1 person and wounding 3.

