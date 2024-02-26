Over 150 thousand explosive devices found and defused in de-occupied Kherson region

Mine action continues in the government-controlled part of Kherson Oblast, with sappers having surveyed 210,476.7 hectares of territory. Specialists from the municipal emergency service, energy sector and the State Emergency Service are also working to restore buildings damaged by Russian strikes, restore electricity and carry out repair work.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

In the de-occupied Kherson region, sappers surveyed 210,476.7 hectares of territory, of which 182,889.2 hectares are agricultural land. More than 150 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized on these territories - the statement reads.

The agency also provided a list of the work performed as of February 25.

It is indicated that 5 teams - 12 workers and 5 units of equipment - were working to restore electricity in Kherson region. Yesterday, power engineers carried out emergency repair work on the lines supplying Vysokopillya, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka and Kherson.

Repair work was also carried out at 10 addresses in residential buildings in Kherson, where 51 windows were covered with OSB sheets.

As for the humanitarian aid: residents of the liberated territories received 1230 food packages, 3950 loaves of bread, 250 hot meals and 19440 liters of drinking water from international NGOs, charities and volunteers; 100 sets of household chemicals were also delivered.

According to the official report, 21 residents were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of Kherson region, including 2 people with reduced mobility.

