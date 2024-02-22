$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 38030 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 145869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88090 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 316645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 262286 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200450 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 236616 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252844 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158964 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372423 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Not inferior to Western counterparts: another domestic demining machine presented in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57324 views

The new Ukrainian demining machine presented is as good as its Western counterparts and can clear 5,000 square meters of terrain per hour.

Not inferior to Western counterparts: another domestic demining machine presented in Ukraine

Ukraine has presented the third model of a domestic demining vehicle. The development was demonstrated on February 21 at one of the test sites. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Economy. 

Details [1

The new demining machine was created by the Ukrainian company efarm pro in cooperation with Sumy-based agricultural machinery manufacturers.

"We pay great attention to supporting domestic inventors and manufacturers working in the mine action field. After all, establishing the production of the necessary machinery and equipment in Ukraine will allow us to meet the needs of operators faster and at a lower cost. In addition, it will create new jobs for people in production facilities and bring revenues to the budget," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy.

As noted,  the new demining machine is as good as the best Western counterparts in terms of its characteristics. The Ukrainian machine is based on the chassis of a T-156 tractor and is capable of clearing 5,000 square meters of land per hour. The Croatian DOK-ING MV-10 clears about the same amount of land.

A third of Ukraine, or more than 174,000 square kilometers, remains mined02.02.24, 14:47 • 20607 views

The domestic development has also demonstrated a very high density of tillage - the distance between the strips processed by the machine's working mechanism is only 2 centimeters.

"Now we have to certify the machine and launch mass production. The equipment was developed by efarm pro together with manufacturers, so there is no need to look for additional capacity to manufacture and, if necessary, repair the machines. Given the needs of operators for demining machines, there will be demand for the equipment,"  said Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravaynyi.

Demining machines, UAVs, and shells: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine16.02.24, 17:35 • 24337 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomy
Ukraine
Sums
