Orban holds up Ukraine arms funding from frozen Russian assets - FT

Hungary, headed by Viktor Orban, is delaying legislation that would allow Ukraine to receive up to 2 billion euros in EU arms aid, dealing a blow to attempts to mobilize proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Hungarian ambassador opposed accelerated payments by refusing to accept the demand for unanimous support from all 27 EU members for payments to Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing five people briefed on Wednesday's meeting of EU ambassadors.

"They are currently blocking everything related to military support for Ukraine," said one source, suggesting that Budapest's reservations will remain at least until next month's European Parliament elections.

In order to conclude an agreement on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets, EU officials offered Hungary a deal under which their share of the Brussels funds would not be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, the second source said.

"This convinced Budapest not to veto the scheme, but it is delaying the implementation of the conditions by not supporting the necessary legislation. Budapest is not against it in principle, but according to people familiar with its thinking, it has concerns about automatic payments," the newspaper writes.

Diplomats hope to find a way to resolve these issues before the payment is due in July. Hungary declined to comment.

