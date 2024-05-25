Orban holds up Ukraine arms funding from frozen Russian assets - FT

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 10877 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141613 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172327 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163968 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220601 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112977 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44684 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63497 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107815 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34663 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220151 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 10877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16669 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23211 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111837 views
Orban holds up Ukraine arms funding from frozen Russian assets - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24166 views

Hungary's Viktor Orban-led government is delaying EU legislation that would allow Ukraine to receive up to €2 billion in arms aid, dealing a blow to efforts to mobilize proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Hungary, headed by Viktor Orban, is delaying legislation that would allow Ukraine to receive up to 2 billion euros in EU arms aid, dealing a blow to attempts to mobilize proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Hungarian ambassador opposed accelerated payments by refusing to accept the demand for unanimous support from all 27 EU members for payments to Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing five people briefed on Wednesday's meeting of EU ambassadors.

"They are currently blocking everything related to military support for Ukraine," said one source, suggesting that Budapest's reservations will remain at least until next month's European Parliament elections.

In order to conclude an agreement on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets, EU officials offered Hungary a deal under which their share of the Brussels funds would not be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, the second source said.

"This convinced Budapest not to veto the scheme, but it is delaying the implementation of the conditions by not supporting the necessary legislation. Budapest is not against it in principle, but according to people familiar with its thinking, it has concerns about automatic payments," the newspaper writes.

Diplomats hope to find a way to resolve these issues before the payment is due in July. Hungary declined to comment.

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine25.05.24, 09:30 • 22819 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
financial-timesFinancial Times
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine

