Orbán and US Vice President Vance to hold joint rally in Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, together with US Vice President J.D. Vance, will hold a rally in Budapest to mark Hungarian-American Friendship Day. The event will take place next Tuesday at the MTK sports park. This was reported by 24.hu, according to UNN.

Details

Viktor Orbán will hold a rally with J.D. Vance, who is coming to Budapest, on Tuesday.

"Viktor Orbán will hold a rally on the occasion of Hungarian-American Friendship Day next Tuesday together with J.D. Vance, who is arriving in Budapest, according to an invitation sent to our editorial office by the Prime Minister's press service. An invitation was also sent on Friday stating that the Vice President of the United States and Viktor Orbán will hold a joint press conference in Carmelita before the rally," the publication writes.

According to preliminary data, the afternoon rally will take place at the MTK sports park, and both Viktor Orbán and J.D. Vance will speak at the event.

It is also known that Vance will be accompanied to Budapest by his wife, Usha Vance.

Recall

J.D. Vance will visit Budapest to support Viktor Orbán amid the growing popularity of the opposition. The visit includes negotiations and a public speech.