Opendatabot: the number of babies born in Ukraine in 2023 decreased by 32%

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75893 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118759 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123406 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165286 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165480 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176928 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238104 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101080 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69223 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42083 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38222 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238101 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248871 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234957 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118754 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100607 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101034 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117527 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118149 views
Opendatabot: the number of babies born in Ukraine in 2023 decreased by 32%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20153 views

According to the Ministry of Justice, more than 180,000 children were born in Ukraine last year. This is almost a third less than before the full-scale invasion.

According to the Ministry of Justice, more than 180,000 children were born in Ukraine last year. This is almost a third less than before the full-scale invasion. Most of the young Ukrainians were born in Kyiv, and the fewest were born in the Kherson region. This is reported by the digital service for analyzing state data "Opendatabot," UNN reports .

187,387 children were born in Ukraine in 2023. This is 32% less than in 2021: 273,772 babies were born then,

- the statement said.

Details

Overall, the birth rate has been declining in Ukraine since 2013. From then until the start of the full-scale war, 6-7% fewer children were born every year.

In the first year of the invasion, the number of newborns dropped sharply - by as much as 25%, to 206,000 children. For comparison, in the period from 2010 to 2013, about half a million children were born in Ukraine per year.

Image

The largest decline in the birth rate in 2023, excluding the temporarily occupied territories and the territories of hostilities, was recorded in Kyiv - 19,979 babies. This is 33% less than in 2021.

Despite this, the capital still has the highest number of newborns. Lviv region is in second place with 16,638 newborns last year. Dnipropetrovs'k region rounds out the top three with 14,433 newborns.

Image

It is noted that, compared to the first year of the full-scale campaign, last year the number of babies also increased in the frontline Mykolaiv (+5%) and Kharkiv (+3%) regions. And the largest decline in the birth rate - -18% - was recorded in Poltava region.

A woman gives birth to her 17th child in Rivne04.12.23, 15:10 • 24753 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
lvivLviv
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

