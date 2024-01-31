Opendatabot: the number of babies born in Ukraine in 2023 decreased by 32%

According to the Ministry of Justice, more than 180,000 children were born in Ukraine last year. This is almost a third less than before the full-scale invasion. Most of the young Ukrainians were born in Kyiv, and the fewest were born in the Kherson region. This is reported by the digital service for analyzing state data "Opendatabot," UNN reports .

187,387 children were born in Ukraine in 2023. This is 32% less than in 2021: 273,772 babies were born then, - the statement said.

Details

Overall, the birth rate has been declining in Ukraine since 2013. From then until the start of the full-scale war, 6-7% fewer children were born every year.

In the first year of the invasion, the number of newborns dropped sharply - by as much as 25%, to 206,000 children. For comparison, in the period from 2010 to 2013, about half a million children were born in Ukraine per year.

The largest decline in the birth rate in 2023, excluding the temporarily occupied territories and the territories of hostilities, was recorded in Kyiv - 19,979 babies. This is 33% less than in 2021.

Despite this, the capital still has the highest number of newborns. Lviv region is in second place with 16,638 newborns last year. Dnipropetrovs'k region rounds out the top three with 14,433 newborns.

It is noted that, compared to the first year of the full-scale campaign, last year the number of babies also increased in the frontline Mykolaiv (+5%) and Kharkiv (+3%) regions. And the largest decline in the birth rate - -18% - was recorded in Poltava region.

