Only 6,000 available places for the entire Ukraine: the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reported a critical situation with housing for internally displaced persons

There are around 6,000 vacant places remaining in Ukraine for the temporary accommodation of internally displaced persons, and in the near future the country may face new waves of evacuations from frontline regions. This was reported by Vitalii Bielobrov, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, the available accommodation may prove insufficient, given the possible increase in the number of people evacuated from regions where hostilities are ongoing.

But additionally, we can expect thousands of new refugees from the Kherson and Donetsk regions and so on. And we do not have time to create something new, something larger - Bielobrov stressed.

He noted that the situation is being exacerbated by a significant increase in the number of people forced to leave their homes because of hostilities and the threat of shelling. In particular, over the nine months of 2026, 128,000 evacuated citizens passed through transit centers in Ukraine. This is 2.5 times more than during the same period last year. Transit centers provide initial assistance to people leaving dangerous areas, after which they facilitate their further accommodation.

At the same time, the most pressing issue remains the accommodation of elderly people, persons with disabilities, and people with limited mobility who require special living conditions and additional care.

Context

Earlier, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reported a shortage of places to accommodate evacuees in Ukraine's rear regions. To address the problem, the government allocated additional funding for the creation and equipping of housing for internally displaced persons. In particular, in September, the amount of the relevant subsidy to local budgets was increased to more than UAH 1.56 billion.

In addition, they want to involve international partners in the reconstruction of the housing stock and the provision of additional temporary accommodation places.

Reminder

In March 2026, the Ministry of Social Policy completed the development of a new strategy for internally displaced persons. This was announced by Denys Uliutin, who at the time was the incumbent Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. He specified that the document covers the path from evacuation to integration and the return of Ukrainians from abroad.