Ombudsperson calls on UN General Assembly President to join search for solutions to return Ukrainian children

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on UN General Assembly President Denis Francis to join the search for solutions to return Ukrainian children and bring Russia to justice, UNN reports .

At our institution, he met with the President of the UN General Assembly, Denis Francis. I thanked her for her principled position on condemning Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine. The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the search for effective mechanisms to influence the Russian side in order to bring it to justice and bring Ukrainian children home - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman said that he knows about almost 20 thousand children who were deported or forcibly displaced by the Russians.

The youngest abducted child identified was 10 months old! For more than 10 years, Russia has demonstrated disregard for the UN Charter by committing genocide against the Ukrainian people. However, there has been no effective punishment. russia still has a vote in the UN Security Council - Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that impunity could be a signal to other aggressive regimes to do the same.

I called on Mr. Chairman to join the search for solutions to return our children and bring Russia to justice! I thank Mr. Denis Francis for his visit and hope that our meeting will bring favorable results - Lubinets noted.

Addendum

Another nine children aged 8 months to 17 years were returned from the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

Last week, 13 children were returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories .