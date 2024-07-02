Ombudsperson calls on UN General Assembly President to join search for solutions to return Ukrainian children

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 49161 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 55472 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 78848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 165899 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212556 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131523 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361269 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180037 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148725 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197481 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 49161 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 55473 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 78849 views
Ombudsperson calls on UN General Assembly President to join search for solutions to return Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23261 views

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on UN General Assembly President Denis Francis to join forces to find solutions to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and hold Russia accountable for the forced deportation of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children, including a 10-month-old baby.

Ombudsperson calls on UN General Assembly President to join search for solutions to return Ukrainian children

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on UN General Assembly President Denis Francis to join the search for solutions to return Ukrainian children and bring Russia to justice, UNN reports .

At our institution, he met with the President of the UN General Assembly, Denis Francis. I thanked her for her principled position on condemning Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine. The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the search for effective mechanisms to influence the Russian side in order to bring it to justice and bring Ukrainian children home

- Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman said that he knows about almost 20 thousand children who were deported or forcibly displaced by the Russians.

The youngest abducted child identified was 10 months old! For more than 10 years, Russia has demonstrated disregard for the UN Charter by committing genocide against the Ukrainian people. However, there has been no effective punishment. russia still has a vote in the UN Security Council

- Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that impunity could be a signal to other aggressive regimes to do the same.

I called on Mr. Chairman to join the search for solutions to return our children and bring Russia to justice! I thank Mr. Denis Francis for his visit and hope that our meeting will bring favorable results

- Lubinets noted.

Addendum

Another nine children aged 8 months to 17 years were returned from the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

Last week, 13 children were returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Ukraine
Kherson
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40