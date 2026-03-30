Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthday

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Olga Freimut shared a warm family video on the occasion of her grandmother Yulia's birthday — the woman turned 91. This was reported by UNN with reference to the presenter's Instagram.

The star, together with her sister Yulia, came to their grandmother to personally congratulate the birthday girl and spend the day in a warm family atmosphere.

For the celebration, the relatives prepared a festive cake with a candle, and the grandmother herself became the main character of a short video published on the celebrity's photoblog. In the video, the woman jokingly admits that she used to think about death, but now she has changed her mind.

No, it doesn't suit. We have you. Look what a cheerful company you have. We will not die. We will live long. Many years, grandma – said Freimut.

Despite her respectable age, grandmother Yulia treats the numbers in her passport with humor and assures that she actually feels much younger.

Elegantly forget how old you are. I take an example from grandmother Yulia at her 91 years old, oh, "actually" 82. We came to Pidhirtsi to congratulate the birthday girl – wrote the TV presenter.

The celebration took place in a cozy family atmosphere, and the video quickly gathered reactions from subscribers who joined the congratulations and wished the birthday girl health and many years of life.

Kozlovsky and Freimut surprised their teacher