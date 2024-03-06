Olena Kondratyuk: Spain will continue treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian military

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17424 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 56551 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43201 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212242 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190907 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221590 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249366 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155181 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15726 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 56425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212108 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190814 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11492 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20470 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21041 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37181 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44957 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Olena Kondratyuk: Spain will continue treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30984 views

The Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine met with the Ambassador of Spain to discuss Spain's continued support for the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, the provision of engineering equipment, and Spain's readiness to assist Ukraine in security, humanitarian aid, gender equality, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

Olena Kondratyuk: Spain will continue treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian military

Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk met with Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu. During this meeting, the key aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, in particular, the continuation of treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

At the beginning of the meeting, Olena Kondratyuk expressed her gratitude to Spain for its comprehensive support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

While discussing the urgent needs of the Defense Forces, the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed hope for further support from Spain in providing engineering equipment.

Olena Kondratyuk emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and expressed her gratitude for the active support of the Spanish Parliament.

We are personally grateful to the President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, for joining the joint letter of the heads of parliaments of the G7 countries, the EU and partner states to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ronald Johnson. The purpose of the appeal is to unblock the consideration of HR 815, a bill containing a $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine. US

 ," said Olena Kondratyuk.

Ambassador of Spain Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Haga reaffirmed his commitment to further support Ukraine. He emphasized that Spain will actively assist Ukraine in the areas of security, humanitarian aid and gender equality. It was also noted that Spain will join initiatives to return Ukrainian children illegally deported by russia to their homeland.

Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement04.03.24, 21:59 • 137266 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
Verkhovna Rada
G7
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Spain
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90