Olena Kondratyuk: Spain will continue treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian military

Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk met with Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu. During this meeting, the key aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, in particular, the continuation of treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

At the beginning of the meeting, Olena Kondratyuk expressed her gratitude to Spain for its comprehensive support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

While discussing the urgent needs of the Defense Forces, the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed hope for further support from Spain in providing engineering equipment.

Olena Kondratyuk emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and expressed her gratitude for the active support of the Spanish Parliament.

We are personally grateful to the President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, for joining the joint letter of the heads of parliaments of the G7 countries, the EU and partner states to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ronald Johnson. The purpose of the appeal is to unblock the consideration of HR 815, a bill containing a $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine. US ," said Olena Kondratyuk.

Ambassador of Spain Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Haga reaffirmed his commitment to further support Ukraine. He emphasized that Spain will actively assist Ukraine in the areas of security, humanitarian aid and gender equality. It was also noted that Spain will join initiatives to return Ukrainian children illegally deported by russia to their homeland.

Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement