Oil rises in price amid rising tensions in the Gaza Strip, Saudi Arabia's price hike

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97405 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110340 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153033 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174690 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31374 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27939 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34883 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28173 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25090 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225481 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97405 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69568 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76055 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114272 views
Actual
Oil rises in price amid rising tensions in the Gaza Strip, Saudi Arabia's price hike

Oil rises in price amid rising tensions in the Gaza Strip, Saudi Arabia's price hike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27310 views

Oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised June oil prices for most regions, and after the prospect of a quick ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip became unlikely, reviving fears that fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces will soon resume.

On Monday, futures for Brent crude oil for July delivery rose to $83.18 per barrel during trading, UNN reports citing trading data.

According to Bloomberg, as of 19:56, the price of Brent crude oil futures rose by 0.27%.

At the same time, the price of June futures for WTI rose to $78.35 per barrel, adding 0.31%.

Details

Oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised June crude oil prices for most regions, and as the prospect of a quick ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip appeared unlikely, reviving fears that fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces will soon resume, Reuters reports.

Last week, both brands posted their biggest weekly losses in three months: Brent fell by more than 7% and WTI by 6.8% as investors weighed weak US employment data and the possible timing of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza faded as Hamas reiterated its demand for a cessation of hostilities in exchange for the release of hostages, and Israel seemed ready to launch a long-overdue offensive in southern Gaza.

"The markets are a little bit tired of the geopolitical risks associated with war," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital. - "I think it will take more kinetic activity to move the markets.

According to Kilduff, the news that negotiations between Hamas and Israel are continuing, despite the failure to reach an agreement last weekend, also softened the market's reaction on Monday.

Oil prices were also supported by Saudi Arabia's decision to raise official selling prices for its oil sold in Asia, Northwest Europe, and the Mediterranean in June, signaling expectations of strong demand this summer.

In China, the world's largest importer of crude oil, service sector activity remained in growth territory for the 16th consecutive month, while new order growth accelerated and business sentiment rose steadily, raising hopes for a sustainable economic recovery, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
aziiaAsia
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising