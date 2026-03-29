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Odesa University dismissed professor for exams in Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The lecturer used Russian in exam tickets and during lectures. After a student's complaint and an investigation, the professor was dismissed from his position.

Odesa University dismissed professor for exams in Russian

At Odesa National Technological University, a lecturer conducted classes and prepared exam tickets in Russian, thereby violating language legislation. This fact was confirmed during state control, reported Anna Nerush, representative of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The basis for the inspection was a student's complaint. Along with it, he provided copies of exam tickets in which the questions were written in Russian.

After receiving the appeal, an official request was sent to the university. The "higher education institution" conducted an internal investigation and confirmed that the lecturer indeed used Russian during the educational process and in exam materials.

As the professor himself explained, he gave students old tickets due to computer problems, so as not to disrupt the session. Communication in Russian, according to him, was due to students addressing him in that language.

Following the inspection, a protocol was drawn up against the lecturer for violating Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language." He has already been dismissed from his position.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that about 73% of young Ukrainians speak their native language, while only 7% choose Russian. The majority of respondents support banning content from the aggressor country.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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