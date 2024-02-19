Odesa region exposes tax evaders who tried to leave for Moldova disguised in military uniforms

The men, dressed in military uniforms, planned to use the services of a driver and, after paying the driver from 5 to 6 thousand US dollars, to go abroad. Border guards noticed their movement and stopped the car in which the suspects were traveling.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

On the Odesa-Reni highway, border guards stopped a driver who was trying to give two men a ride to Moldova. , the message says.

It is stated that all the detainees were dressed in military uniforms; the two men had to pay the driver from 5 to 6 thousand US dollars for "tourist" services.

Administrative protocols have been drawn up against "fans" of military style - informs the agency.

A report has also been sent to the police regarding the carrier, as signs of a criminal offense have been identified.

