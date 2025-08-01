Occupiers struck Kharkiv with a "lightning bolt", there are wounded

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was hit by a Russian "Molniya" drone, and there are wounded, UNN reports.

An enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type hit near an apartment building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. As of now, two casualties have been reported. - Terekhov reported.

Additionally

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed the information about the strike and casualties, and also provided new details.

A 25-year-old and a 35-year-old woman were injured in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the enemy "arrival". The injured have been hospitalized. They are receiving all necessary medical care. - Syniehubov reported.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Russian strike on Kharkiv district: one killed and 4 injured, large-scale fire occurred