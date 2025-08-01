Occupiers struck Kharkiv with a "lightning bolt", there are wounded

$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 38504 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 48142 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 32814 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 47772 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 106099 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 62717 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 152980 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 149915 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 130739 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 38523 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 35064 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 48165 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 55146 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 106117 views
Occupiers struck Kharkiv with a "lightning bolt", there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

A 25-year-old and a 35-year-old woman were injured in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of an enemy "arrival."

Occupiers struck Kharkiv with a "lightning bolt", there are wounded

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was hit by a Russian "Molniya" drone, and there are wounded, UNN reports.

An enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type hit near an apartment building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. As of now, two casualties have been reported.

- Terekhov reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed the information about the strike and casualties, and also provided new details.

A 25-year-old and a 35-year-old woman were injured in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the enemy "arrival". The injured have been hospitalized. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

- Syniehubov reported.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Russian strike on Kharkiv district: one killed and 4 injured, large-scale fire occurred30.07.25, 15:51 • 3090 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv