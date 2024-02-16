Occupants suffer heavy losses in manpower in Avdiivka, up to five hundred Russian troops killed in just one day - Tarnavsky

the enemy used insidious tactics in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, setting fire to a tank with naphthalene residues, and under the cover of thick smoke, trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Nevertheless, the enemy is losing manpower in the entire operational area of the Tavria Brigade, with the largest losses in the Avdiivka sector.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

The Avdiivka area in Donetsk region is the hottest along the entire length of the Russian-Ukrainian frontline. Fierce fighting continues within the city of Avdiivka. The enemy is launching massive bombing attacks day and night, and continues to attack from several directions simultaneously. - , the post says.

According to the information released by General Tarnavsky, the Russian armed forces suffer significant losses in the Avdiivka sector.

In particular, it is noted that on February 15, in the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, Russian losses amounted to 711 people, which is the largest loss in 2024.

The lion's share of this number is the result of the combat work of our troops who are destroying the invader in the Avdiivka sector. In just one day, up to five hundred Russians were eliminated there. - informs the commander of the Tavria unit.

However, the enemy is trying to gain an advantage on the battlefield: it is using insidious tactics in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, where a tank with naphthalene residues is burning as a result of shelling; the occupiers also started a fire in a bitumen storage warehouse. Under the cover of thick smoke, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Recall

At least 15,000 enemy soldiers from several Russian brigades are fighting against the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka . The military say they are inflicting large-scale losses on the occupiers, but the situation in the city remains difficult.

