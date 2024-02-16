Occupants suffer heavy losses in manpower in Avdiivka, up to five hundred Russian troops killed in just one day - Tarnavsky

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75300 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118666 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123333 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165222 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165453 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268116 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176920 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238071 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101014 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68757 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41629 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37800 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51184 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234929 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118665 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101019 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117510 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118134 views
Occupants suffer heavy losses in manpower in Avdiivka, up to five hundred Russian troops killed in just one day - Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20318 views

Russian troops suffered heavy losses - up to 500 servicemen were killed in one day of fighting in the Avdiivka sector, said Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops.

the enemy used insidious tactics in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, setting fire to a tank with naphthalene residues, and under the cover of thick smoke, trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Nevertheless, the enemy is losing manpower in the entire operational area of the Tavria Brigade, with the largest losses in the Avdiivka sector.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

The Avdiivka area in Donetsk region is the hottest along the entire length of the Russian-Ukrainian frontline. Fierce fighting continues within the city of Avdiivka. The enemy is launching massive bombing attacks day and night, and continues to attack from several directions simultaneously.

- , the post says.

According to the information released by General Tarnavsky, the Russian armed forces suffer significant  losses in the Avdiivka sector.

In particular, it is noted that on February 15, in the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, Russian losses amounted to 711 people, which is the largest loss in 2024.

The lion's share of this number is the result of the combat work of our troops who are destroying the invader in the Avdiivka sector. In just one day, up to five hundred Russians were eliminated there.

- informs the commander of the Tavria unit.

However, the enemy is trying to gain an advantage on the battlefield: it is using insidious tactics in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, where a tank with naphthalene residues is burning as a result of shelling; the occupiers also started a fire in a bitumen storage warehouse. Under the cover of thick smoke, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Recall

At least 15,000 enemy soldiers from several Russian brigades are fighting against the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka . The military say they are inflicting large-scale losses on the occupiers, but the situation in the city remains difficult.

Bundeswehr warns of large-scale rearmament of Russia: society must be ready for war16.02.24, 15:00 • 21827 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
bundeswehrBundeswehr
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
donetskDonetsk

