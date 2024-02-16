Bundeswehr warns of large-scale rearmament of Russia: society must be ready for war

Russian industry has been switched to a military mode, but some of the weapons that Russia is building up are not being used in the war against Ukraine, but are being put aside in stocks. This was emphasized by Carsten Breyer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr on Friday, February 16, UNN reports.

We have clear conclusions that at the moment the Russian industry, which has been transferred to the military economy, has a huge potential of weapons that is being created there, which cannot be used in a 1:1 war against Ukraine, but it is laid in reserve - Breyer said at the Munich Security Conference.

According to the official, politicians and the population should reconsider their thinking.

Burying your head in the sand does not help. If you want peace, you have to be ready for war. ," he emphasized.

Recall

Germany is preparing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 1.1 billion euros, which will include howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems and missiles for them. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

