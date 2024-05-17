Occupants attacked Odesa region with three ballistic and three guided missiles today - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
On May 17, 2024, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with three ballistic missiles and three guided missiles, damaging civilian infrastructure.
Today, the occupiers attacked Odesa region with three ballistic missiles (probably "Iskander-M") and three X-59/X-69 guided missiles, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force.
According to the Air Force, a total of 1,000 air defense targets were destroyed in the southern direction:
3 X-59 guided missiles in Odesa region;
2 ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, a Lancet strike UAV and 1 UAV of an unspecified type in Kherson region;
1 UAV of unspecified type in Kirovohrad region.
According to the head of the Odesa regional state administration, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure.