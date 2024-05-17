Occupants attacked Odesa region with three ballistic and three guided missiles today - Air Force

Today, the occupiers attacked Odesa region with three ballistic missiles (probably "Iskander-M") and three X-59/X-69 guided missiles, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force.

During the day on May 17, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with three ballistic missiles (presumably Iskander-M) and three X-59/X-69 guided missiles, actively using reconnaissance drones throughout the southern direction - the statement said.

According to the Air Force, a total of 1,000 air defense targets were destroyed in the southern direction:

3 X-59 guided missiles in Odesa region;

2 ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, a Lancet strike UAV and 1 UAV of an unspecified type in Kherson region;

1 UAV of unspecified type in Kirovohrad region.

Recall

According to the head of the Odesa regional state administration, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure.