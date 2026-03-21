Number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased after Russian drone attack on March 21

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of casualties from the Russian attack on March 21 has increased. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Already 6 people have been injured. Another man and two women sought medical attention. Everyone is receiving assistance.

Recall

On March 21, a Russian drone attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman were killed. Two girls aged 11 and 15 were injured, and a private house in the city was completely destroyed.