Now about 15% of those liable for military service have updated their data through the "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

Now about 15% of those liable for military service have updated their data through the Reserve+app. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Lazutkin noted that 1,412,000 those liable for military service updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile app.

Reserve+ still has a lot of potential, and we will monitor the dynamics. Now about 15% have updated their data. There is still an opportunity for a large number of people to clarify their data and thus comply with the law Lazutkin said.

According to him, more than 18 thousand Ukrainians abroad have updated their data in the app.

Lazutkin added that these are mainly from such countries as Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Canada, and the United States.

Addition

About 1.6 million Ukrainians updated their Donand, and 1.4 million of them did so through the Reserve+app. The app is currently available in 176 countries around the world.

Lazutkin previously reported that if a person updated their credentials through the Reserve+ app, then they fulfilled the norm of the law, which came into force on May 18. But a person can really be wanted for violating the rules of military registration and can be sent to the vlk.