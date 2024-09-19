Not just Biden: Zelenskyy to meet with US presidential candidates next week

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Not just Biden: Zelenskyy to meet with US presidential candidates next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23606 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States next week. He will address the UN General Assembly and meet with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and members of Congress.

During his visit to the United States, which is scheduled for next week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris. This was stated by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Presidential Administration confirmed that next week President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States. In particular, the head of state will address the UN General Assembly, meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, as well as the Ukrainian community.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the President will hold bilateral talks with leaders of countries and international organizations.

Washington has already familiarized itself with Zelenskyy's plan to end the war - US Ambassador on the UN

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also plans to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, representatives of the U.S. Congress from both parties and the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump

- the Office of the President of Ukraine said. 

Addendum

In addition, the Presidential Administration confirmed Zelenskyy's intentions to meet with current White House leader Joe Biden. The President of Ukraine will present the Victory Plan and plans to discuss the details of this Plan, as well as the support of the United States in Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet in the United States with White House leader Joe Biden. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising