Not just Biden: Zelenskyy to meet with US presidential candidates next week

During his visit to the United States, which is scheduled for next week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris. This was stated by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Presidential Administration confirmed that next week President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States. In particular, the head of state will address the UN General Assembly, meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, as well as the Ukrainian community.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the President will hold bilateral talks with leaders of countries and international organizations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also plans to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, representatives of the U.S. Congress from both parties and the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump - the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

In addition, the Presidential Administration confirmed Zelenskyy's intentions to meet with current White House leader Joe Biden. The President of Ukraine will present the Victory Plan and plans to discuss the details of this Plan, as well as the support of the United States in Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet in the United States with White House leader Joe Biden.