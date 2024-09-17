Washington has already familiarized itself with Zelenskyy's plan to end the war - US Ambassador on the UN

The United States has already familiarized itself with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to end the war. This was stated by US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as quoted by Voice of America, reports UNN.

We have seen President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe he is laying out a strategy and a plan that can work. And we need to see how we can contribute to that by talking to all the heads of state who will be here in New York. So, again, we hope to make some progress. That's what we're here for - Thomas-Greenfield said.

She noted that the United States has never given up hope of finding a path to peace and that this is something that US President Joe Biden has been “working diligently” on for the past year with regard to the situation in Gaza and for more than two years with regard to the situation in Ukraine.

So I hope we can make some progress in this - Thomas-Greenfield added.

Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one post-war point. It is about security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.