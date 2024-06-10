Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave: the temperature already exceeds 40 degrees Celsius

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 32435 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134401 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139744 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168860 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147019 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112837 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64997 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36951 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 40228 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103619 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 94504 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215384 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215791 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 94504 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103619 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156775 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155626 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159472 views
Actual
Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave: the temperature already exceeds 40 degrees Celsius

Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave: the temperature already exceeds 40 degrees Celsius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27054 views

Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave, with temperatures already exceeding 40 ° C, forcing authorities to issue high temperature warnings.

According to forecasts of the meteorological service of China, this week a significant heatwave will cover large areas in northern China and bring record high temperatures to some areas. About this UNN writes with reference to CN.

Details

The heat wave follows the hottest spring in the country on record. On Monday, the National Observatory issued an orange warning about high temperatures - the second most dangerous. It was announced after on Sunday in the coastal province of Shandong recorded the highest temperature for the beginning of June, and the temperature in the northern province of Hebei and the Western Region of Xinjiang exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

It is predicted that the heat wave will spread even more in the coming days, the NMC said in a statement. Beijing has declared a yellow danger level due to high temperatures, warning residents not to go outside during the hottest hours of the day.

National Climate Center chief forecaster Zheng Zhihai told the state-run Global Times that temperatures in most parts of China are expected to be higher than normal this summer, and the number of days with high temperatures will also be higher than usual.

Zhong said the high temperatures are due to El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon characterized by higher-than - average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C31.05.24, 18:30 • 24900 views

Add

This year, China had the hottest spring on record. According to the National Climate Center, the average temperature in Ukraine from March to May reached 12.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest figure since the beginning of observations in 1961.

Hottest April on record extends 11-month streak of record temperatures08.05.24, 20:21 • 20467 views

2023 was also the hottest year on record for China. According to the National Climate Center, the average temperature in China last year was 10.7 degrees Celsius - the highest since the beginning of observations in 1961. This broke the previous record of 10.5 degrees set in 2021.

The exceptional heat in China echoes global trends- scientists have confirmedthat 2023 was officially the hottest year on record , as a result of the combined effects of El Nino and climate change.

Ten months in a row of record high temperatures worldwide - EU researchers09.04.24, 04:53 • 27088 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
cnnCNN
beijingBeijing
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
chinaChina
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising