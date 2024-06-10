According to forecasts of the meteorological service of China, this week a significant heatwave will cover large areas in northern China and bring record high temperatures to some areas. About this UNN writes with reference to CN.

The heat wave follows the hottest spring in the country on record. On Monday, the National Observatory issued an orange warning about high temperatures - the second most dangerous. It was announced after on Sunday in the coastal province of Shandong recorded the highest temperature for the beginning of June, and the temperature in the northern province of Hebei and the Western Region of Xinjiang exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

It is predicted that the heat wave will spread even more in the coming days, the NMC said in a statement. Beijing has declared a yellow danger level due to high temperatures, warning residents not to go outside during the hottest hours of the day.

National Climate Center chief forecaster Zheng Zhihai told the state-run Global Times that temperatures in most parts of China are expected to be higher than normal this summer, and the number of days with high temperatures will also be higher than usual.

Zhong said the high temperatures are due to El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon characterized by higher-than - average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

This year, China had the hottest spring on record. According to the National Climate Center, the average temperature in Ukraine from March to May reached 12.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest figure since the beginning of observations in 1961.

2023 was also the hottest year on record for China. According to the National Climate Center, the average temperature in China last year was 10.7 degrees Celsius - the highest since the beginning of observations in 1961. This broke the previous record of 10.5 degrees set in 2021.

The exceptional heat in China echoes global trends- scientists have confirmedthat 2023 was officially the hottest year on record , as a result of the combined effects of El Nino and climate change.

