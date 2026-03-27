Night missile strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are wounded

On the night of Friday, March 27, the enemy launched an air strike on Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, there are wounded as a result of the attack.

A missile strike was recorded in the Kyiv district, there are wounded. Details are being clarified - Terekhov wrote.

Later, he clarified that a missile hit an apartment building.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, March 26, an enemy UAV hit the area of a restaurant and residential buildings in the Slobidskyi district. One person was wounded and about ten cars of citizens were damaged.

Right in the middle of the day, in the courtyard of an apartment building - new footage from the site of the Russian strike in Kharkiv, where the number of injured has increased