Night missile strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are wounded

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
06:28 PM • 10610 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 20614 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 17193 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 37893 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 02:41 PM • 31450 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Exclusive
March 26, 12:59 PM • 24079 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
March 26, 09:53 AM • 31382 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 45803 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 63364 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 100663 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
0.9m/s
85%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale fire in Holosiivskyi district localized in Kyiv - State Emergency Service showed footagePhotoVideoMarch 26, 02:35 PM • 8168 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 41131 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 14619 views
Two prosecutors in Kyiv region exposed for offering to "resolve an issue" for an entrepreneur for $50,000 - Prosecutor GeneralPhotoMarch 26, 05:25 PM • 8236 views
Prominent scientist Borys Avksentyuk died in enemy attack on Vinnytsia08:03 PM • 6900 views
Publications
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 37893 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 41159 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 37918 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 44435 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 61613 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Poland
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 14627 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 61613 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 43407 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 79482 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 54492 views
Actual
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Bild

Night missile strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The occupiers hit a residential building in the Kyiv district of the city with a missile. The mayor of Kharkiv reported casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

Night missile strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are wounded

On the night of Friday, March 27, the enemy launched an air strike on Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, there are wounded as a result of the attack.

A missile strike was recorded in the Kyiv district, there are wounded. Details are being clarified

- Terekhov wrote.

Later, he clarified that a missile hit an apartment building.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, March 26, an enemy UAV hit the area of a restaurant and residential buildings in the Slobidskyi district. One person was wounded and about ten cars of citizens were damaged.

Right in the middle of the day, in the courtyard of an apartment building - new footage from the site of the Russian strike in Kharkiv, where the number of injured has increased25.03.26, 13:33 • 3482 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv