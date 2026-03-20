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Night attack on Zaporizhzhia district: woman killed, man and 10-year-old boy injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

As a result of two strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, a woman was killed, and a man and a child were injured. Russian troops destroyed private homes.

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia district: woman killed, man and 10-year-old boy injured

On the night of Friday, March 20, Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, with dead and wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Zaporizhzhia district was attacked.

A 30-year-old woman died, and a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were injured. At night, the Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. They launched two strikes, as a result of which private houses were destroyed

- Fedorov clarified.

Recall

Earlier, in Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops attacked infrastructure, causing power outages, and one person was seriously injured.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia