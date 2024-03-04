$41.340.03
Negotiations with Hamas in Cairo: Media reports 'significant progress' toward truce and hostage release

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20876 views

Egyptian mediators reported significant progress in talks with Hamas in Cairo on a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Negotiations with Hamas in Cairo: Media reports 'significant progress' toward truce and hostage release

Hamas mediators have made progress in negotiating a truce in Gaza during talks in Cairo. According to the Times Of Israel, this was reported by Egyptian state television, UNN reports.

Details

The talks in Cairoinvolving Egypt, Qatar and the United States are in their second day. The participants are looking for ways to bring about a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the terrorist group's devastating attack on October 7. The latest proposal calls for a six-week cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.

According to media reports, the United States is putting pressure on Hamas to reach a ceasefire agreement before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is scheduled to begin on March 10.

US: plan for Gaza ceasefire in place, now it's up to Hamas to decide02.03.24, 21:30 • 39454 views

Egyptian mediators suggested that some issues could be postponed for the time being, with guarantees that they would be resolved at a later stage. Egyptian state television reported that "significant progress" had been made toward a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Recall

Israel did not send a negotiating team to Cairo after receiving an unsatisfactory response from Hamas to a proposal to provide a list of live hostages and to fix how many Palestinian prisoners Israel should release for each hostage released. At the same time, Israel had previously sent a delegation to Qatar for talks to discuss technical issues regarding the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Eurovision contestant's song faces disqualification due to alleged reference to Hamas23.02.24, 13:14 • 21305 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
